King Charles shares special message after Andrew's legal win  

Royal family issues first message after Andrew secures legal victory

King Charles' office issued its first message after Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor secured a legal win in a surprising turn of events.

On October 9, Buckingham Palace marked the 91st birthday of the Duke of Kent on social media.

The Palace shared a portrait of the notable royal family member alongside a special message that reads, "Happy birthday to The Duke of Kent!"

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The Duke of Kent is marking his big day without his beloved wife, Katharine, the Duchess of Kent, who passed away on September 4, 2025.

Palace broke its silence on social media to wish the Duke of Kent a happy birthday following the court's ruling in Andrew's search warrants fight against Thames Valley Police.

On Thursday, a High Court judge confirmed that the former Prince and police reached an agreement that search warrants used to raid two of the royal properties in February 2026 were unlawful and should be quashed.

But the investigation related to the claims about Andrew's misconduct in public office will continue.

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According to the judge, Mr Justice Hilliard, "The fact that the search warrants were quashed does not bring the investigation to an end or mean that the whole of the investigation is unlawful."