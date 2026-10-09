Princess Lilibet receives surprise from senior royal ahead of reunion

Queen Camilla seemingly made a heartfelt gesture for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's little girl, Lilibet, at the latest public outing.

King Charles' wife was pictured leaving a restaurant in Mayfair with a special link to the Sussexes' daughter.

Camilla was spotted leaving Lilibet’s Seafood Restaurant in Mayfair, London, which was named in honour of the late Queen's nickname.

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It has been said that it is not a coincidence that the Queen chose Lilibet's named restaurant following Harry and Meghan's UK return and the growing talks of a family reunion.

The source said that the Queen indirectly sent a message to the Duke and Duchess of her approval of King Charles and the other members of the royal family's reunion with Archie and Lilibet.

Earlier, New Idea also reported that King Charles has given an ultimatum to Harry and William to put grievances aside and reunite before the 30th anniversary of Princess Diana’s death.

An insider shared, "He wants all Diana’s grandchildren there too.

"He figures there’s a chance of calming down some of the anger by reminding those boys of family, kids and God.

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"Charles is at the point of no return with Harry and William – he’s going all-in on a reconciliation for the sake of his grandkids."

Queen Camilla is also "backing" the reunion plan.