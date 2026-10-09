Prince Harry talks about royal engagements amid William, Kate fears

Prince Harry opened up about royal engagements causing 'panic' in a heartfelt confession while discussing how he deals with the grief of losing his beloved mother, Princess Diana.

At the Masterclass, the Duke of Sussex shed light on various parts of his life and among them was an emotional confession about experiencing anxiety while performing public-facing duties.

He said, "There was a time when public engagements just created absolute panic right from beginning to end.

READ MORE: Prince Harry bares his soul in heartbreaking video about Princess Diana

"The panic was having to put my suit, jacket, and tie on and suddenly feel suffocated. The panic was going from A to B, getting out of the car in front of all the cameras and the clicks."

Harry made an emotional confession of feeling suffocated and having panic attacks when he was on the way to work.

"And that’s when I realised, okay, there’s something bigger, there’s something else that you need to look into here," he added.

READ MORE: Prince Harry, Meghan admit 'taking things too far' with royal family

He also made a light-hearted comment about how, to date, some public engagements involve adrenaline.

King Charles made it clear in a statement about Harry and Meghan's non-working royal status. It has been said that the Duke of Sussex has melted hearts with his latest sit-down interview, hinting that he wants a second chance.

However, Prince William and Princess Kate are reportedly not ready to let the Sussexes back into the royal fold.