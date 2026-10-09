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Andrew hands over Royal Lodge to Crown Estate in historic update

Beatrice, Eugenie's father makes huge Royal Lodge decision after King Charles ban

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Published October 09, 2026

Andrew makes huge decision about Royal Lodge
Andrew makes huge decision about Royal Lodge 

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor made a historic decision about the disputed Royal Lodge as the royal family severed ties with him. 

According to royal author Rebecca English, the former Prince has officially surrendered the massive royal property to the Crown Estate more than 50 years early on his lease. 

The royal expert shared on X, "He has fully vacated and paid £1.8m for dilapidations.

READ MORE: Andrew sends 'not sorry' message to 'furious' King Charles

"As per the terms of his lease, he was entitled to compensation for early surrender of £302k.

"The overall net amount received by The Crown Estate is £1.5m, which is now focused on determining the potential future use of the property."

This major update came amid the former Duke of York's legal victory against Thames Valley Police.

The High Court confirmed on Thursday that Andrew and police reached an agreement that the search warrants issued in February to raid two of his properties were unlawful and should be quashed.

READ MORE: Prince William 'breaks silence' on Andrew legal battle amid court ruling

However, the investigation linked to the allegations against Andrew about misconduct in public office will move forward. 

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