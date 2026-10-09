Lauren Goodger embraces more natural look after losing 2.5 stone

Lauren previously discussed her surgery regrets over undergoing cosmetic surgery

Lauren Goodger has shared a positive health update, revealing that she has lost 2.5 stone after changing her diet and fitness routine.

It is noteworthy that the TV personality,40, rose to fame after joining The Only Way Is Essex (TOWIE) in 2010.

Since then, she has undergone cosmetic several cosmetic procedures after feeling disappointed with her appearance on screen and in photoshoots.

Now Lauren is on a on a mission to return to a more natural look and is 'feeling really good about herself' after removing her BBL.

READ MORE: Lauren Goodger mourns one-year anniversary of traumatic loss of her daughter

Speaking to the Daily Mail at the launch of N0.1 Princes Street launch party, Lauren revealed: 'I've been going to Pilates and swimming and I've lost 2.5 stone. I'm also eating clean but I'm enjoying it! I even have chicken for breakfast these days.'

READ MORE: Lauren Goodger opens up about her health battle

Lauren explained that doctors were also concerned by her low blood sugar levels so she doesn't fast and ensures she eats little and often.'

'I know I'll never look like I did 20 years ago,' Lauren mused. 'But the curvy look just isn't for me anymore. I want to be more high fashion.'

Lauren is now gearing up to have her breast implants removed as she continues her natural journey.

Lauren previously discussed her surgery regrets over undergoing cosmetic surgery.