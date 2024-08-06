Lauren Goodger opens up about her health battle with social media fans

Lauren Goodger has just shed some light into her personal health battles and shared a picture of her swollen stomach while discussing it all candidly.

According to the update, the Towie star recently suffered a hernia and revealed that people might assume that she’s pregnant due to her rounded belly but that is not the case.

The 37-year-old shared an image of herself while lying on her side as she showed off her stomach and donned a white t-shirt with pink shorts.

In regards to the caption, she wrote across the image, “still got a bump lol. People may think I'm pregnant but I'm not it's just a hernia.”

It is pertinent to mention that according to Daily Mail, last week, the reality personality revealed that she was suffering from the “most painful” health battle as she shared an update with her fans.

Furthermore, a few hours earlier she took to the Instagram where she stated how she's been struggling with an "agonizing hernia" that left her with a swollen belly as Lauren wants to go back to being “normal.”

Additionally, while uploading an image of her sore-looking stomach, Lauren shared, “My hernia. I look and feel nine months pregnant honestly the most painful thing ever!”

As per the outlet, Lauren had initially released a statement with her followers in which she apologized for being slow with responses due to her health condition.