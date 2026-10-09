Netflix shares exciting update for 'Bridgerton' fans: Details inside

The Bridgerton family tree is about to get another romantic branch — and this time, Netflix is taking fans back to where Lady Violet’s own love story began.

The streamer has announced a new, currently untitled Bridgerton spin-off centered on a younger Violet Bridgerton and her romance with Edmund, the man she eventually marries and the father of her eight children.

While Ruth Gemmell has played the beloved family matriarch in the main series, Netflix has yet to reveal who will step into the role of young Violet. Casting details and a release date also remain under wraps.

Read More: ‘Bridgerton' season 5 finally gets release date with major updates

According to Variety, Shonda Rhimes and Nicholas Nardini will produce the series, with Nardini also serving as showrunner, writer and executive producer. Tom Verica will direct and executive produce, alongside Betsy Beers.

It’s another trip into the past for the Bridgerton universe.

Netflix previously released Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story in 2023, exploring the young queen’s romance with King George. Clearly, the Ton has more love stories to tell.

Meanwhile, the main series isn’t slowing down. Bridgerton season five is currently in production in London and will focus on Francesca Bridgerton, played by Hannah Dodd, and Michaela Stirling, portrayed by Masali Baduza.

Season four also proved a hit for Netflix, reaching No. 1 on the streamer’s Global English TV list.

With Violet’s romance finally getting its own spotlight, fans could discover what shaped the woman who spent years guiding her children through the Ton’s romantic chaos.

Now the big question: who should play young Violet — and will her love story with Edmund be as swoon-worthy as her children’s?