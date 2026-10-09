Andrew reaches out to King Charles with shocking demand after triumph

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor put forward his shocking demand to the Palace after a legal victory and handing over the Royal Lodge to the Crown Estate.

The former Duke of York 'believes' the verdict related to the search warrant case against the police is a major win for him, and it's time for a royal comeback in the form of title restoration.

An insider told Rob Shutter, "Andrew thinks he’s been vindicated.

READ MORE: Andrew hands over Royal Lodge to Crown Estate in historic update

"He believes the authorities got it wrong, and now he wants everyone who turned their backs on him to admit they were wrong, too."

The former Prince wanted his titles and royal perks back from his brother.

For the unversed, the court revealed that Andrew and Thames Valley Police reached an agreement that search warrants used to raid two of his properties in February 2026 were unlawful and should be quashed.

READ MORE: Prince William 'breaks silence' on Andrew legal battle amid court ruling

Also, as per the latest details , he has officially surrendered the massive royal property to the Crown Estate more than 50 years early on his lease.

It seems like Andrew finally 'obeyed' King Charles by handing over the massive Royal Lodge to the Crown Estate, but the reports about restoring royal titles are a major twist.