Prince William backs cause close to Harry's heart with personal message

Prince William fuels Harry reunion talks with new personal message

Has Prince William indirectly hinted at the possibility of a reunion with Prince Harry with his heartfelt gesture for veterans?

The world knows Harry is passionate about a cause that is his: the Invictus Community supporting wounded, injured, and sick military service members and veterans.

According to Hello! Magazine, the future King William donated £5,000 to Dave "Dinger" Bell from Bere Regis in Dorset, the former Royal Marine.

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He rowed across the Pacific and Indian Oceans solo in order to raise funds and awareness for a charity helping veterans and emergency service personnel affected by PTSD.

The special part of this donation is that the future King made it with "William Wales," a nod to his Prince of Wales title.

In a personal message, he said to Dave, "An extraordinary achievement. Huge congratulations to Dinger for completing this incredible challenge in support of a brilliant cause. Well done! W."

In response, Dave expressed gratitude towards the Prince of Wales' heartfelt gesture.

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"Thank you for all the donations. I'm recovering well. I have a very, very special thank you to make to His Royal Highness, the Prince of Wales, for a donation he made yesterday to Rock2Recovery. Thank you very much," he stated.