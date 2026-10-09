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Prince William backs cause close to Harry's heart with personal message

William's meaningful gesture fuels hope of reconciliation and reunion with Harry

By
Web Desk
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Published October 09, 2026

Prince William fuels Harry reunion talks with new personal message
Prince William fuels Harry reunion talks with new personal message

Has Prince William indirectly hinted at the possibility of a reunion with Prince Harry with his heartfelt gesture for veterans?

The world knows Harry is passionate about a cause that is his: the Invictus Community supporting wounded, injured, and sick military service members and veterans.

According to Hello! Magazine, the future King William donated £5,000 to Dave "Dinger" Bell from Bere Regis in Dorset, the former Royal Marine.

READ MORE: Princess Kate quietly ‘reconnects' with Prince Harry amid peace plans

He rowed across the  Pacific and Indian Oceans solo in order to raise funds and awareness for a charity helping veterans and emergency service personnel affected by PTSD.

The special part of this donation is that the future King made it with "William Wales," a nod to his Prince of Wales title. 

In a personal message, he said to Dave, "An extraordinary achievement. Huge congratulations to Dinger for completing this incredible challenge in support of a brilliant cause. Well done! W."

In response, Dave expressed gratitude towards the Prince of Wales' heartfelt gesture. 

READ MORE: Prince William shares unexpected warning as major new initiative launches

"Thank you for all the donations. I'm recovering well. I have a very, very special thank you to make to His Royal Highness, the Prince of Wales, for a donation he made yesterday to Rock2Recovery. Thank you very much," he stated. 

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