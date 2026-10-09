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Prince Edward praised by Monica Crowley after elegant garden party

Prince Edward pictured chatting with Monica Crowley at event in King Charles’ honour

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Published October 09, 2026

Prince Edward praised by Monica Crowley after elegant garden party

Prince Edward was among the distinguished guests at a garden party hosted at the British Ambassador’s Residence to celebrate King Charles’ birthday, with 

Monica Crowley shared photographs of the elegant occasion on Instagram, including a picture with the Duke of Edinburgh, whom she thanked for making the gathering all the more memorable.

“An honour and a delight to meet His Royal Highness, Prince Edward at a beautiful Garden Party at the British Ambassador’s Residence to celebrate His Majesty The King’s birthday,” she wrote.

The US diplomat also expressed her gratitude to Sir Christian Turner and Lady Claire Turner for hosting the evening, describing the celebration as a “magical evening”.

Read More: Prince Edward lands in New York after busy day of Scottish engagements

Among those she was delighted to see was television producer Mark Burnett, whom she affectionately described as “brilliant” and “legendary”.

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