Prince Edward praised by Monica Crowley after elegant garden party

Prince Edward was among the distinguished guests at a garden party hosted at the British Ambassador’s Residence to celebrate King Charles’ birthday, with

Monica Crowley shared photographs of the elegant occasion on Instagram, including a picture with the Duke of Edinburgh, whom she thanked for making the gathering all the more memorable.

“An honour and a delight to meet His Royal Highness, Prince Edward at a beautiful Garden Party at the British Ambassador’s Residence to celebrate His Majesty The King’s birthday,” she wrote.

The US diplomat also expressed her gratitude to Sir Christian Turner and Lady Claire Turner for hosting the evening, describing the celebration as a “magical evening”.

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Among those she was delighted to see was television producer Mark Burnett, whom she affectionately described as “brilliant” and “legendary”.