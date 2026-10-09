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Princess Anne serves up a red-hot look for sports injury conference

Princess Anne to attend prestigious awards ceremony at Wembley Stadium

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Web Desk
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Published October 09, 2026

Princess Anne serves up a red-hot look for sports injury conference

Princess Anne brought a vibrant touch of colour to her latest London engagement arriving in a red blazer.

The Princess Royal attended the NFL Events Conference for Sports Injuries on Friday, joining discussions centred on an important issue in the world of sport: the prevention and management of injuries.

Her appearance was captured by Alex Seale, who shared a video on social media showing Anne arriving at and departing the venue. 

“A royal appearance in London!” Seale wrote alongside the video.

Later today, the Princess Royal is set to continue her schedule at Wembley Stadium, where she will attend the UK Excellence Awards in her capacity as Patron of the British Quality Foundation.

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