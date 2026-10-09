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Olivia Rodrigo raises the bar with new surprise rock performance

Olivia Rodrigo performs 'what's wrong with me' live during The Unraveled Tour

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Published October 09, 2026

Olivia Rodrigo raises the bar with new surprise rock performance
Olivia Rodrigo raises the bar with new surprise rock performance 

Olivia Rodrigo brought a surprise performance of her rock song what's wrong with me at her The Unraveled Tour show in Charlotte, North Carolina, and the videos have taken over the internet.

The 23-year-old pop superstar performed the song without her collaborator Robert Smith, but fans loved the surprise and those who were not in attendance, enjoyed vicariously through social media.

The drop dead hitmaker has kept several surprise songs for a dedicated segment every show, in rotation including So American, Happier, lacy, favorite crime, and more.

READ MORE: Olivia Rodrigo looks back at 'honeybee' disagreement with Louis Partridge

Sharing videos from the Charlotte show, fans flocked to social media and wrote, "the way she performed it in that purple dress with the flowers all around, you can tell that song is personal for her. raw as hell."

Another manifested, "PLZ PLZ PLZ PLZ GOD LET HER SING IT ON MY DATE," and "pls perform againnn," wrote one.

While someone noted, "the way shes fully giving her all on whats wrong with me like the crowd in charlotte doesnt even realize theyre witnessing the most vulnerable song live. shes so real for that."

READ MORE: Olivia Rodrigo makes major change mid-tour after fan's 'gross' move

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