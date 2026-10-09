Prince William, Kate Middleton's secret marriage deal laid bare

Prince William and Kate Middleton have once again proven that they are truly made for each other, their unbreakable connection and profound bond shining through even in the face of crises that have tested their love and relationship more deeply than anyone else could ever imagine.

According to a new report, the future British monarch has risked a gamble for his Princess as the couple's marriage has no prenuptial agreement in place.

This bold and deeply personal decision is undoubtedly a powerful testament to his unwavering trust and boundless, unconditional love for her, proving that their marriage is built not on contracts, but on unshakable faith in each other.

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According to a source, the Prince of Wales seemingly never treated his marriage with Middleton as a "financial negotiation."

The major reason behind this move was reportedly "the heir witnessing royal troubled marriages, including his parents'.

Kate and William tied the knot on April 29, 2011 at Westminster Abbey. The couple announced their engagement in November 2010 after years of dating.

A source told RadarOnline that William wanted to approach marriage differently after witnessing the difficulties surrounding his parents' relationship.

"The idea of sitting down with lawyers to establish what would happen if they separated would have been completely at odds with the commitment he wanted to make," the insider said.

The source also described the "bitterness" surrounding his parents' separation and its "devastating" effect on their family, suggesting those experiences shaped William's approach to marriage.

"He wanted a wife and a genuine partner, not somebody whose place in his life was defined by a financial contract," the source added.

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