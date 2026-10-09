Kensington Palace drops William, Kate emotional video after Harry's reveal

The office of Prince William and Kate Middleton has released an emotional new video, offering a stunning update on the future King and Queen after Prince Harry's painful revelation.

The Prince and Princess of Wales' official Instagram has unveiled a heartwarming new message capturing Kate and William's unforgettable outing in Belfast.

In the photos and video, the beloved royal couple are seen sharing radiant smiles, warm embraces and genuine moments of pure joy as they mingled with families and children.

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Their heartfelt gesture, coming just a day after Harry's emotional admission about his grief, lit up every heart in the crowd and left a lasting impression of compassion and grace.

The Palace wrote: "One in four care leavers in Northern Ireland are not in education, employment or training. Two-thirds experience homelessness within two years of leaving care."

The statement continued: "At The Commons in Belfast, bringing together young people, employers and frontline organisations involved in NEON - the business-led network from @homewardsuk helping young people overcome barriers through employment, relationships, support networks and opportunities to develop independence."

"Launched in Northern Ireland in 2025, NEON was the first test of how a business-led, jobs-first model could help prevent homelessness through employment. Now, for the first time, NEON Chairs from across the Homewards locations came together with employers and frontline organisations to learn how this could be scaled across the UK."

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