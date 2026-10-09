Prince William resumes key Earthshot Prize role with important judging session

Prince William had a full diary of royal business on Thursday, with two of his most significant projects taking place during series of engagements at Windsor Castle.

The Prince of Wales began the day with a meeting concerning Homewards, his ambitious initiative to tackle homelessness across the UK.

As Joint Patron of the Royal Foundation, William has championed the programme’s mission to show that homelessness can be prevented and, ultimately, ended.

Read More: Prince William backs powerful law after biggest scandal: ‘Fighting back'

Following the meeting, the royal welcomed Dame Angela Eagle, the Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, to Windsor Castle.

The afternoon brought William back to another cause close to his heart, with the Prince joining the Earthshot Prize Council judging process via video link.

Founded by William, the environmental initiative seeks out pioneering solutions to some of the planet’s most urgent challenges, with the aim of accelerating progress towards a more sustainable future.



Read More: Prince William surprised by tiny royal fan during latest outing

As Founder and President of the Earthshot Prize, William remains closely involved in the initiative’s work to recognise and support those driving meaningful environmental change.

The engagements, recorded in the Court Circular on 8 October, offered a snapshot of the causes shaping the future king's work behind the scenes.