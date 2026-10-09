Prince Harry makes bombshell admission for money?

Prince Harry makes shocking admission for money?

Prince Harry has made a powerful and inspiring return to the spotlight with his latest soul-stirring video message that was allegedly shared for an ammount.

The Duke of Susssex apparently turned his own story of loss into a beacon of hope for others in the face of financial whispers and relentless scrutiny.

As reported by GB News, sources close to Harry have acknowledged the payment. However, the precise financial details will not be disclosed.

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As per reports, Harry was allegedly paid up to around $100,000 by MasterClass for delivering a 99-minute lecture on coping with grief, which includes a discussion of his personal experiences following the death of Princess Diana and his struggles after stepping back from royal duties.

It was also being claimed that the former senior working royal may also receive a share of subscription revenue generated by this course.

However, a source close to the Sussexses, encourages viewers to watch the full interview before forming judgments about his motivations for participating in the masterclass, emphasising its potential value as an educational resource on mental health and grief.

While reports of payments remain unconfirmed by Harry's team or the platform, what truly resonated was his brave admission that his mental health was at risk and depression had stolen the joy from his life for weeks. His raw confession reminds fans even a Prince bleeds, breaks and bravely rises again.

"I'd encourage everyone to watch it before casting any judgement," an insider told the Press Association.

During the deeply personal exchange, Harry disclosed that he relocated to Canada with Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and their infant son, Prince Archie, in 2020, seeking distance from the pressures of royal life.

He described falling into a depressive episode lasting roughly a fortnight upon arrival.

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