Sofiia Vergara slams 'narcissistic man' after Joe Manganiello bombshell

Vergara, 54, and Manganiello, 49, divorced in 2023 after seven years of marriage

Sofia Vergara is seemingly responding to Joe Manganiello’s bombshell claims about their seven-year marriage and 2023 divorce.

On Friday, October 9, the Modern Family alum shared an Instagram post which compared a “good man” and a “narcissistic man,” two days after Manganiello accused her of neglecting him during his life-threatening illness.

“Remember kids… when dealing with a narcissist, it doesn’t matter how much you do for them,” Vergara, 54, wrote next to the post, “because they will resent you for it and nothing will never be enough, and they’ll always somehow try to paint you as the bad guy.”

READ MORE: Joe Manganiello reveals shocking truth behind Sofia Vergara divorce

The original post compared several qualities between the two types of men. Good man, for instance, “work for what they want,” while narcissists “play the victim and make excuses.”

The pointed message comes after Manganiello, 49, opened up about his years-long illness in excerpts from his upcoming memoir, Bloodlines, shared by People magazine. In it, the Magic Mike star revealed that his health struggles began shortly after his wedding to Vergara. He claimed that she ridiculed him for finding comfort in his rescue chihuahua and even refused to hug him.

The True Blood actor further disputes Vergara’s previous claim that their marriage ended because he wanted kids while she “didn’t want to be an “old mom.” According to Manganiello, he gave up the idea of having kids due to his illness.

“There were things said and printed about me that were false,” he insists.

READ MORE: Joe Manganiello shares shocking health ordeal: 'My body began to fail'