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Ryan Reynolds attempts to intimidate Justin Baldoni in newly revealed texts

The 'Deadpool' star scrambles to defend his wife's reputation in text exchanges during the 'It Ends With Us' fallout

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Web Desk
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Published October 10, 2026

Ryan Reynolds attempts to intimidate Justin Baldoni in newly revealed texts
Ryan Reynolds attempts to intimidate Justin Baldoni in newly revealed texts

Ryan Reynolds wanted Sony Pictures to take a stronger stand against Justin Baldoni as Blake Lively faced mounting backlash over It Ends With Us promotion

Newly revealed text messages obtained by Page Six show the Deadpool star urging the studio to confront Baldoni about his alleged smear campaign against the Gossip Girl alum.

The messages, exchanged with talent agent Warren Zavala in August 2024, came as Lively faced criticism for her film promotion and allegations about her on-set behaviour.

READ MORE: Inside Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni 'reputation recovery' in Hollywood

Reynolds argued that Sony needed to publicly defend his wife, suggesting the negative coverage was “part of a systematic and coordinated campaign by a crisis PR team.” He also criticised the studio for failing to act, calling its response “unforgivable.”

After drafting a statement that Sony never released, Reynolds insisted the situation required immediate attention. “Sony needs to step up for real,” he wrote. “ENOUGH IS ENOUGH.”

He also argued that Baldoni “needs to see that an entire studio knows what he’s doing.” Reynolds accused the studio of allowing the situation to escalate, adding that Lively “under no circumstances should be asked to clean up this sloppy, cliched f**kstorm.”

Sony eventually publicly backed Lively in December 2024, after she accused Baldoni of sexual harassment and orchestrating a smear campaign. Baldoni denied the allegations.

The co-stars’ legal battle ended in a settlement in May 2026, two weeks before their scheduled trial. 

READ MORE: Justin Baldoni steps into Hollywood after paying pennies to Blake Lively

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