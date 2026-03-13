Colleen Hoover breaks silence on ‘It Ends With Us’ movie ending debate

Bestselling author Colleen Hoover is clearing the air about much-talked-about ending of the 2024 film adaptation of her hit novel It Ends With Us – and her response might surprise fans.

During a recent chat with USA TODAY, the 46-year-old writer reflected in the adaptation starring Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni.

Despite the online debates and fan theories about whether the movie should’ve handled its ending differently, Hoover insists she’s more than satisfied.

"Those actors and the director did such a great job and I couldn't have been happier with the movie," she said.

Hoover also acknowledged that bringing the emotionally heavy story to the big screen wasn’t exactly a walk in the park.

"That was a challenging book to adapt with the subject matter and I think they handled it very sensitively. So I don't think I would've changed anything."

In other words: no director’s cut requests from the author herself.

The novelist added that the experience hasn’t shaken her faith in book-to-film adaptations. If anything, it has made her more curious about what happens behind the camera.

“experience more” of the filmmaking process, she said, hinting that she’d like to be more involved in future projects.

Meanwhile, Hoover’s stories keep marching toward Hollywood. Her 2022 bestseller Reminders of Him has just arrived on screens, and another fan-favourite is already queued up: Verity is slated to hit theaters on October 2, 2026.

Safe to say, Hoover’s cinematic universe is just getting diverse.