Inside Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni ‘reputation recovery’ in Hollywood

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni may have escaped a courtroom showdown, but according to Hollywood insiders, the real damage control is only beginning.

After quietly settling the explosive legal battle tied to It Ends With Us earlier this week, the actress and actor-director are now facing something arguably tougher: winning back the industry.

“They’re in jail. Both of them,” one top studio executive bluntly said of the unofficial Hollywood freeze surrounding the pair.

The drama behind the 2024 box office hit-made for $25 million and earning a massive $351 million globally – spiraled far beyond movie-set tension.

Accusations of sexual harassment, smear campaigns, lawsuits and countersuits turned the film’s success story into PR nightmare almost impossible to separate from the stars themselves.

“Who wants to work with people that go this far?” another executive asked.

Most insiders believe Lively has the clearer comeback path, though not without bruises. One producer even joked: “If I were her, I would do a villain role and lean into the baggage.”

Still, executives say the actress’ earning power may have dropped dramatically. One insider claimed, “Today, she’s worth $3 million,” despite expectations she’d soon command $10-15 million paydays after the film’s success.

For Baldoni, the road looks steeper.

“The allegations of an unsafe set, it’s hard to imagine he could cast a movie,” one executive admitted.

Others predict he may retreat to television or independently finance projects through his Wayfarer banner.

And then there’s Ryan Reynolds, who became collateral damage in the legal chaos. One agency partner offered surprisingly specific advice: “He should do a Van Wilder movie for scale and regain his coolness.”

Only in Hollywood can a legal settlement still feel like the opening scene.