 
Geo News

Barry Manilow shares health update as he returns to stage after hiatus

The music icon, 83, was diagnosed with lung cancer in December 2025

By
Web Desk
|

Published October 10, 2026

Barry Manilow shares health update as he returns to stage after hiatus
Barry Manilow shares health update as he returns to stage after hiatus

Barry Manilow is back on stage after a six-week break from performing while recovering from lung cancer.

The 83-year-old music icon returned to the International Theater at the Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino on Thursday, October 8, receiving an enthusiastic welcome from fans.

“I’m having a good time with you guys!” Manilow told the audience, before acknowledging his health struggles. “This is the first time back in a long time. I have some medical problems, but I’m back!”

READ MORE: Barry Manilow announces touring break after 'pushing a little too hard'

The Copacabana singer revealed his lung cancer diagnosis in December 2025 after an “MRI discovered a cancerous spot” on his left lung. He subsequently rescheduled concerts to focus on recovery.

After performing 29 shows in 68 days, Manilow announced another break in August, saying, “It seems that we were pushing a little too hard.”

He is scheduled to continue his Las Vegas residency through the end of the year, with another performance planned for Friday.

READ MORE: Barry Manilow opens up about cancer recovery: 'Been through hell'

Make us preferred on Google
'I Play Rocky' star reveals Sylvester Stallone's reaction to film
'I Play Rocky' star reveals Sylvester Stallone's reaction to film
Can 'The Invite' make Olivia Wilde first woman to direct herself to Oscar?
Can 'The Invite' make Olivia Wilde first woman to direct herself to Oscar?
Ryan Reynolds attempts to intimidate Justin Baldoni in newly revealed texts
Ryan Reynolds attempts to intimidate Justin Baldoni in newly revealed texts
'Pretty Little Liars' star Keegan Allen assaulted, robbed at gunpoint
'Pretty Little Liars' star Keegan Allen assaulted, robbed at gunpoint
Music Update: Top 10 songs on streaming charts this week
Music Update: Top 10 songs on streaming charts this week
Taylor Swift fans spot subtle signs of Travis Kelce in 'Patient Zero' video
Taylor Swift fans spot subtle signs of Travis Kelce in 'Patient Zero' video
Sofia Vergara slams 'narcissistic man' after Joe Manganiello bombshell
Sofia Vergara slams 'narcissistic man' after Joe Manganiello bombshell
Katie Price's ex's alleged words to teenage girl revealed in court
Katie Price's ex's alleged words to teenage girl revealed in court