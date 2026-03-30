Barry Manilow opens up about cancer recovery: 'Been through hell'

The music icon is looking forward to be able to perform again

Barry Manilow is opening up about the toll of his cancer recovery.

In an interview with The Times on March 29, the Copacabana singer revealed that waiting for his voice and breathing to return has been “agony,” after being forced to postpone several shows following lung cancer surgery.

“I'm not totally healed, the doctors said that it would take a while, but I have no patience and waiting is agony,” Manilow, 82, said. “I tried to sing my show, but I have not been able to make it to the end without getting so winded that I have to stop.”

The setbacks come after what was initially described as a straightforward procedure to remove a cancerous spot on his left lung, discovered during an MRI last December. The scan followed a difficult stretch of bronchitis that lasted nearly three months.

Despite avoiding further treatment, Manilow admitted the recovery has been tougher than expected. He is still unable to complete a full 90-minute set, though there are signs of progress.

“I am getting closer and the doctors say it will come back, but they say, 'Barry, you've been through hell. Ease up!' And I have never heard a doctor say that, so it must have been more difficult than I thought,” he shared.

For now, the iconic singer is taking things slow, with postponed Las Vegas residency dates and tours gradually being rescheduled as he works toward a return to the stage later this year.