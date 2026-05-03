Barry Manilow makes tough call as he recovers from cancer

Barry Manilow is keeping his hopes up as he continues to recover from cancer

Barry Manilow was looking forward to finally returning to stage this month amid his cancer recovery, but he had to hit pause once again.

The music legend announced on Friday, May 1, that he is postponing his May Las Vegas residency dates at Westgate Las Vegas as he continues recovering from lung cancer surgery. Still, the 82-year-old reassured fans that his recovery is moving in the right direction and that he expects to be back on stage by July.

Sharing the update on Instagram Stories, Manilow revealed that a recent doctor’s visit brought encouraging news.

“Good news! I went to the doctor yesterday and he said I’m making great progress and look great! All the training and exercising I’ve put in is paying off. He did say, however, that I’m not quite ready for Vegas. This means I won’t be able to return for our May shows at Westgate Las Vegas.”

He added that he remains on track for his scheduled June arena dates in the U.K., telling fans: “The Westgate Las Vegas is my home away from home and I’ll see you all in July.”

The postponement is the latest setback since Manilow revealed his Stage 1 lung cancer diagnosis in December 2025. He underwent surgery shortly after to remove a cancerous spot from his left lung and has been steadily recovering ever since.

Despite multiple postponments, the singer hasn’t slowed down creatively. His latest single, Once Before I Go, recently became a top 10 Adult Contemporary hit, while his upcoming album What a Time is set for release on June 5 — his first collection of new material in nearly 15 years.