 
Geo News

Keri Russell reveals why she is happy without marrying partner Matthew Rhys

Russell was previously married to carpenter Shane Deary in 2007, but the couple separated in 2013

By
Web Desk
|

Published October 10, 2026

The couple share a 10-year-old son, Sam, and help raise Russells two older children from her first marriage
The couple share a 10-year-old son, Sam, and help raise Russell's two older children from her first marriage

Keri Russell has shared her honest feelings about why she has never felt the need to marry her long-term partner, Matthew Rhys. 

The 50-year-old American actress, whose is known for her role as Kate Wyler in The Diplomat, where she often sports elegant dresses and strong suits, has been with Welsh actor Rhys, 51, for around 13 years.

The pair grew close while filming the spy drama The Americans.

READ MORE: 'The Diplomat' star Keri Russell shares stance on Hollywood beauty trends

They now share a 10-year-old son, Sam, and help raise Russell's two older children from her first marriage, but have never tied the knot themselves.

'I've had a big party. You know, I get to dress up all the time,' the The Diplomat actress remarked on Chelsea Handler's podcast Dear Chelsea.

'I know for a lot of people, marriage is something different. People used to have to be married to have a credit card. We [women] can have credit cards now.'

She continued: 'I don't need my last name to go away. Like, I'm cool, if you want to be here, be here. If you don't, that's cool too.' 

Russell was previously married to carpenter Shane Deary in 2007, but the couple separated in 2013.

READ MORE: Keri Russell says she doesn't 'feel powerful' in sequined dresses

Make us preferred on Google
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's latest outing goes viral as fans spot rare detail
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's latest outing goes viral as fans spot rare detail
Jay-Z opens up about Kanye West's 'Big Brother' lyrics
Jay-Z opens up about Kanye West's 'Big Brother' lyrics
Scarlett Moffatt welcomes second baby after difficult birth
Scarlett Moffatt welcomes second baby after difficult birth
Gigi Hadid marks Bella's milestone birthday with a touching message
Gigi Hadid marks Bella's milestone birthday with a touching message
New Ryan Reynolds texts add another twist to 'It Ends With Us' legal battle
New Ryan Reynolds texts add another twist to 'It Ends With Us' legal battle
Kelsey Parker shares heartbreaking reminder after losing baby son Phoenix
Kelsey Parker shares heartbreaking reminder after losing baby son Phoenix
Mia Goth's viral Instagram post raises questions after filing for divorce
Mia Goth's viral Instagram post raises questions after filing for divorce
Florence Pugh breaks her privacy rule with Finn Cole romance
Florence Pugh breaks her privacy rule with Finn Cole romance