Keri Russell reveals why she is happy without marrying partner Matthew Rhys

The couple share a 10-year-old son, Sam, and help raise Russell's two older children from her first marriage

Keri Russell has shared her honest feelings about why she has never felt the need to marry her long-term partner, Matthew Rhys.

The 50-year-old American actress, whose is known for her role as Kate Wyler in The Diplomat, where she often sports elegant dresses and strong suits, has been with Welsh actor Rhys, 51, for around 13 years.

The pair grew close while filming the spy drama The Americans.

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They now share a 10-year-old son, Sam, and help raise Russell's two older children from her first marriage, but have never tied the knot themselves.

'I've had a big party. You know, I get to dress up all the time,' the The Diplomat actress remarked on Chelsea Handler's podcast Dear Chelsea.

'I know for a lot of people, marriage is something different. People used to have to be married to have a credit card. We [women] can have credit cards now.'

She continued: 'I don't need my last name to go away. Like, I'm cool, if you want to be here, be here. If you don't, that's cool too.'

Russell was previously married to carpenter Shane Deary in 2007, but the couple separated in 2013.

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