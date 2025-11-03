Keri Russell says she doesn't 'feel powerful' in sequined dresses

Keri Russell recently revealed that her partner, Matthew Rhys, thinks her go-to outfit has a striking resemblance to one particular fictional astronaut.

The 49-year-old American actress, whose role as Kate Wyler on The Diplomat is famous for wearing elegant dresses and strong suits, told PEOPLE magazine that she prefers to wear comfy clothes in her daily life.

Advertisement

Russell said, “Typically, I don’t prefer a sequined dress. Some people do feel powerful in those; I do not. I would say I tend to want to be more comfortable and feel cool versus beautiful or s**y.”

When she was asked what she likes to wear daily, she replied, “Probably a jacket of some sort.”

“Matthew, my guy, always says — I’ll come down wearing something, like, I was obsessed with wearing the same leather jacket over and over for so many years, with these chinos. And he’s like, ‘Oh, Sam Shepard from The Right Stuff again?’ And I’m like, ‘Yeah, yeah,’” the Mission Impossible 3 star explained.

Russell went on to admit she would choose to play Shepard’s character Chuck Yeager from the 1983 sci-fi film rather than endure the struggles while wearing a restrictive dress.

She quipped, “There’s a million times you’re at an event or you have to stay late at an awards show or something, and you’ve traveled on your own and you can’t undo the thing on your back.”

“Debora Cahn, who writes our show, we were in D.C. at, I think it was the Correspondents’ Dinner, and it was late. I was so tired. I was just about to turn the lights out and there’s a knock on my door and I was like, ‘Who’s knocking at my f****? Creepy,’” the Felicity alum recalled.

Notably, upon opening the door for Cahn, Russell found her standing there and unable to get rid of her dress.