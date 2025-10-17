Keri Russell reacts to people's obsession with her hair

October 17, 2025
Keri Russell has finally addressed the world’s decades-long obsession with her hair.
For those unversed, the actress' enviable curls have been a pop culture talking point since her breakout role in Felicity nearly 30 years ago.
In a new interview with PEOPLE Magazine, Russell, candidly said that people's obsession with her hair is something even she still does not fully understand.
“People like to talk about my hair. I don't know what to say.”
“People care about my hair,” she added with a laugh, reflecting on how her locks often became a “hot topic” throughout her career.
Russell even got to poke fun at the public fascination in The Diplomat season 3, where her character, U.S. Ambassador Kate Wyler, delivers a perfectly tongue-in-cheek line to her Secret Service agent.
“It’s not like I don’t wash it. I do. And I comb it,” Kate quips, before adding, “It’s a style. That style is: not looking like you spend hours [doing your hair], because some people have more important things to do.”