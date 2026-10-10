Palace ‘reacts' to Prince Harry latest appearance as strict conditions revealed

Palace ‘reacts’ to Prince Harry latest appearance as strict condition revealed

Buckingham Palace may not be happy to learn that Prince Harry has found a loophole to make his side of the story heard, without breaking any terms with the King.

The Duke of Sussex made a surprise appearance at the MasterClass programme with Dr Mary-Frances O'Connor. He “wasn’t an ordinary celebrity guest” talking about his skills, but this was a meaningful conversation build around grief.

Amid talks about a possible Princess Diana documentary while the Palace still reels from the impact of Charles’s Spencer’s book, Harry discussed how the grief of losing his mother impacted him over the years.

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It is understood that Palace is now concerned that Harry was paid for his time and that too for a sensitive topic as Diana. And even though, it is frowned upon in the royal family to air any secrets in the public, this was a completely different take.

He was reportedly paid $250,000 but there was a strict condition set for the appearance.

“Harry was willing to talk about Diana, grief and losing his mother. What he wasn’t willing to discuss was William, Catherine or Uncle Andrew,” the insider explained to Rob Shuter. “Those subjects were off-limits.”

Moreover, they noted that Harry has told much of his story in his Netflix documentaries and interviews, Diana will be “the one subject the audience will always pay to hear him discuss”.

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The Palace is “deeply concerned” cannot penalise Harry for this as he “isn’t selling royal secrets this time” but he is selling his own memories with a price tag of “quarter of a million dollars”.