Dream earn first WNBA Finals berth since 2013 after sweeping Liberty 85-83

Angel Reese’s 22-point blowout attack has helped the Atlanta Dream to secure a berth in the WNBA Finals for the first time since 2013.

The Dream overcame the New York Liberty 85-83 win on Friday night.

The Dream forward Reese, reflecting on the moment a year while sitting in front of a TV set watching the WNBA Finals, said, “Sat at home the last two years and watched it. I texted (Kahleah Copper), just get me one game in the playoffs.”

Exactly after 364 days, Reese appeared on the WNBA’s extravaganza, leading the Dream to reach the Finals.

The fourth-seeded Dream closed out the best-of-three playoff series against the Liberty with a three-game sweep.

The Dream has set up a clash with the Golden State Valkyries, who swept the Las Vegas Aces in the other semifinals.

The WNBA Finals will kick off on October 17, 2026.

Reese, who was named the league’s Defensive Player of the Year, joined the franchise this offseason in a trade.

For context, it was for the first time that the Dream had reached the semifinals since 2018.

With everything on the line, the Dream needs four wins to claim the first WNBA championship.