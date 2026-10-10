Katherine Ryan breaks silence on BBC controversy with fresh David Beckham jibe

Katherine Ryan has seemingly taken a dig at David Beckham just two weeks after apologising to his wife, Victoria, for cracking a 'stupid joke'

Katherine Ryan has seemingly taken a dig at David Beckham just two weeks after apologising to his wife, Victoria, for cracking a 'stupid joke' on Have I Got News For You.

It came after the BBC upheld complaints about the comedian linking an obscene term to the Spice Girls star on Have I Got News For You.

Now, the comedian,43, has heaped praise on Victoria, 52 while taking a dig at David, 51, during her stand-up show in Chelsea on Thursday night.

READ MORE: Katherine Ryan reveals why she thinks having 'one chic daughter' is ideal

Katherine told the audience, according to The Sun: 'I have been cancelled by the BBC for allegedly calling Victoria Beckham the C word.

'Or as David Beckham knows it – the K word, because bless him the alphabet is hard.

'But I actually did not do that, I actually love Victoria Beckham.'

An internal investigation into the episode of the satirical show, which aired in November 2025, followed complaints from two viewers who described the remark as 'gratuitously offensive.'

The legendary footballer publicly showed his support for his wife, the former Spice Girl, 52, by sending her a bouquet of flowers following Katherine Ryan's apology for making a 'stupid joke.'

READ MORE: David Beckham shows support for Victoria after Katherine Ryan's apology