Katherine Ryan makes surprising revelation about her health battle

Katherine Ryan has revealed that she is battling skin cancer for the second time, shedding light on the challenges she faced in receiving a proper diagnosis.

While speaking on her podcast, Ryan explained that she had a suspicious mole removed from her arm after seeking private healthcare.

According to Daily Mail, she claimed that she paid £1,000 for the procedure at a private clinic in South Kensington, adding that she was uncertain whether the NHS would have removed it.

Moreover, Ryan further detailed her struggle with misdiagnoses, stating that a private doctor initially assured her the mole was not cancerous during a £300 consultation.

However, she persisted due to her prior experience with melanoma, which she was diagnosed with in 2004 at stage 2.

As per the publication, the 40-year-old comedian has also been battling lupus since 2007, an autoimmune disease that has impacted her health for years.

Additionally, she previously spoke about how stress contributed to her condition and how she learned to manage it through lifestyle changes.