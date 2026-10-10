King Charles issues letter about security of those ‘we hold most dear’

King Charles penned a personal letter sharing good news about the security arrangements that are put in place as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were awaiting the verdict for their risk assessment.

The royals are prone to many threats, not just in person but also online. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been very vocal about the security measures that should be taken to especially keep young people safe online.

It seems that the King had joined the same campaign to bring attention to an important issue and mark a key achievement.

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The monarch shared that it was his “great pleasure to congratulate” all the people involved for the 10th Anniversary of the National Cyber Security Centre. He said that the achievements of the N.C.S.C. over the past decade have been “remarkable”.

“You have defended this country against cyber-attacks, safeguarded our democratic institutions and protected the critical infrastructure upon which daily life depends,” Charles noted.

“You have built resilience across our public services, businesses and communities, equipping us all to prosper in our ever-evolving digital world. I know only too well what risks are posed to our economic wellbeing and, indeed, those values and institutions we hold most dear.”

The letter also addressed that matter real challenges that come from “disinformation and other forms of hostile online activity” and noted that it was the “finest and most diverse range of minds” and the “very breadth and variety of talent” that has got them through.

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The letter comes at the heels of the pending situation that the Sussexes face as RAVEC continues its assessement. It is not clear when a a verdict will be announced.

Meanwhile, the Sussexes are relying on their personal security arrangements.