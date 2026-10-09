Prince Harry makes bold move amid war of words between uncle, father

Prince Harry, King Charles' youngest son, has made a bold and decisive move following the explosive row between his father and his uncle Earl Spencer over Diana's memoir, that lays bare the late Princess's untold story and her turbulent relationship with the senior royals.

The Duke of Sussex has seemingly sent a strong message to the royal family as he spoke of his childhood ordial related to the death of his mother week after his uncle's book.

While it's unclear what was truly running through his mind, one thing is certain, he did not mention or disrespect any senior royals in his powerful and bombshell conversation with neuroscientist Dr. Mary-Frances O'Connor about grief on MasterClass.

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He did not directly blame any royals or the Firm for his traumatic journey. He simply and bravely revealed the truth about his feelings and the silent suffering he endured as a Prince.

Unlike his uncle, he refrained from blaming or slamming any member of the royal family. Yet his move sends a meaningful message that he holds no more grudges against the royals.

Still, some experts and historians believe nothing can be predicted when it comes to Meghan Markle's husband, as his heartfelt decision to speak about Princess Diana amid the war of words between his uncle and father suggests he has much more to reveal.

The emotional video comes amid growing speculation that Harry is making a film to be released on his mother's milestone death anniversary.

The Duke of Sussex, 42, in discussion with the professor of clinical psychology and psychiatry at the University of Arizona, explained how he "didn't cry" when Diana died in a car crash in Paris in 1997, nor did he for nearly 20 years afterwards. In a trailer for his interview, Harry said he spent years feeling 'emotionally numb.'

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