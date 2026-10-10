Prince Harry faces hostile reception from Rugby fans: Booed in Leicester

Prince Harry, who's on mission to promote his upcoming Invictus Games in Birmingham, faced an unexpected situation at the East Midlands ground.

The Duke of Sussex was booed by rugby supporters during Leicester Tigers' fixture against Gloucester at Welford Road stadium.

Meghan Markle's hubby was displayed on the big screen, prompting audible boos from sections of the crowd before cameras quickly moved away from the royal.

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"Some boos there," remarked commentator Nick Mullins before redirecting attention to the on-pitch action.

The commentators joked the hostile reception was not directed at fellow pundit and former England player Ugo Monye.

Harry attended the match without his wife, making what was described as a low-key solo public appearance.

In viral footage, posted on Premiership Rugby's X account as well, the 42-year-old appears in blue jeans and a dark coat while making his way to his seat.

Archie and Lilibet's father was photographed in the stands alongside Andrea Pinchen, Leicester Tigers' chief executive.

In some Images from the evening showed the Duke with both arms raised in the air during the action, while another captured him mid-sip from his beer.

Harry's visit to the Leicester ground follows his return to Britain with the Duchess of Sussex and their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, who arrived on 26 August after spending six years across the Atlantic.

The couple have established a new base outside London. Their children have been enrolled in British schools for the autumn term, though the Sussexes are understood to retain their American home.

Leicester produced a remarkable turnaround after falling 14-0 behind inside the opening ten minutes. Leicester held on to win 38-31, inflicting Gloucester's first league defeat of the campaign.

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