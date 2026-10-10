Princess Anne pays tribute to Britain's first female neurosurgeon

Princess Anne has paid a meaningful visit to a leading neurosciences hospital to celebrate a major milestone in stroke treatment and honour a trailblazing woman who helped shape the future of neurosurgery.

The Princess Royal visited The Walton Centre in Liverpool on Friday, 9 October, where she marked the completion of 1,000 thrombectomy procedures.

Photographs shared by the hospital on X captured Anne learning more about the specialist work that has transformed outcomes for patients experiencing strokes.

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Since 2021, The Walton Centre has operated its thrombectomy service around the clock, becoming the first NHS trust in the North West to offer the procedure 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

During her visit, Anne spoke with members of the interventional neuroradiology team responsible for carrying out the treatment, as well as former patient Jess Tierney, who underwent a thrombectomy in 2024 after suffering a stroke at just 29 years old.

Jess shared her experience with the royal, explaining how the procedure had influenced her recovery and rehabilitation.

“I know that having a thrombectomy made such a difference to my recovery and rehabilitation,” she said.

“I was delighted to be able to share my experience with The Princess Royal and talk about the difference the staff at The Walton Centre made to my life.”

Dr Mohammad Altibi, a consultant interventional neuroradiologist at the hospital, said it was an honour to demonstrate the work of his team and explain how minimally invasive treatments were making a difference to patients.

Anne also visited the newly refurbished Beck Theatre Department, named after Diana Beck in recognition of her remarkable contribution to neurosurgery.

The ceremony was also attended by Alex Hills, a grandson of Beck’s cousin, who welcomed the recognition of her legacy in front of the Princess Royal.

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“It was lovely to see Diana recognised in this way, in front of The Princess Royal, and inspiring for my children to see the continuing impact she is having across neurosurgery,” he said.