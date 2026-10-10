Prince William addresses struggle to reach out loved one in personal statement

Prince William addresses struggle to reach out loved one in personal message

Prince William, who has been estranged from his brother Prince Harry for the past few years over a rift, seems to have shared a message about reaching out first when things go quiet.

The Prince and Princess of Wales have actively promoted the poignant message of suicide prevention and it is also a cause that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have continued to work. This issue is one of the few things that they still have in common.

In a surprise message, William personally addressed how important it is to take the first step in any relationship.

READ MORE: Prince William backs cause close to Harry's heart

The latest post seemed to be a guide for people struggling to reach out to their loved ones or feel lost in how to help anyone with thoughts they cannot quite process.

“Every day in the UK, around 20 people die by suicide,” William wrote. “Behind every number is a person, a family and people who love them. If you’re worried about someone, reach out.”

The Prince of Wales insisted, “Ask how they’re really doing. Listen. Let them know they’re not alone. One conversation can change everything.”

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This comes at the heels of Prince Harry making an appearance talking about his grief of losing his mother at a young age, something that he bonded over with his elder brother.

The brief clip explores situations how a conversation can start especially with a phone call. However, one cannot help but wonder if this is something that the estranged brothers would think about: starting a conversation.