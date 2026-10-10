Meghan Markle hit with disappointing update from high-profile friend

Meghan Markle has been hard at work reconnecting with her allies following her return to the UK but not everything has been going according to plan.

The Duchess of Sussex, who has lately been spotted at some posh dining places and meeting people, received a disappointing response from an old friend.

Ever since her move to Montecito, Prince Harry and Meghan had lost touch with many of their high-profile friends, especially those who hold connections to both, the royals and the Sussexes.

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Although, after the snub from the Beckhams, Meghan was hoping to reconnect with the Clooneys as she is hoping to emerge as a humanitarian in this new era.

According to sources cited by Rob Shuter, Meghan was hoping to meet with human rights lawyer Amal Clooney and it would have been a “dream photograph” to have if the two had met.

“Meghan couldn’t arrange tea with Amal, so Malala became the next best thing.”

Meghan and Malala Yousafzai were seen at Claridge’s and sources insist that this was a “deliberate” move by the As Ever founder.

She is hoping to have her “Diana moment” hence she is looking for people to put attention on her charitable work now.

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She wants to have an impact especially after King Charles declared them as “private citizens” but she was already looking to be a “global figure”.