King Charles team shares delightful news for key royal couple

Buckingham Palace had been pleased to see a successful wrap on an important mission that was assigned to key royals.

The monarch has recently been facing some grave issues concerning the reign especially as calls for reparations were picking up momentum once again.

As a key event with all Commonwealth nations inches closer, the King’s loyal members paid a visit to Botswana - a place that holds emotional significance for Prince William and Prince Harry both.

King Charles’s team shared praise with highlights for the hardworking Gloucesters on their trip.

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“The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester have been in Botswana,” the statement began.

“Marking the 60 years of the nation’s independence, the official visit celebrated the modern partnership between the UK and Botswana.”

The programme included “a meeting with President Advocate Duma Bomo; hearing about Botswana’s pioneering conservation work at the Mokolodi Nature Reserve.”

They also joined pupils at Philip Moshotle Primary School “to see how Botswana-founded education programme, ‘Youth Impact’, is helping to improve learning outcomes for children and young people”.

It stated that it they also commemorated a moment at the Gaborone War Memorial.

The visit had come at the heels of a crisis for the Firm as they have been scrambling to get some damage control.

Princess Anne had also made a couple of royal overseas visits in a matter of a month. They were all done in trying to strengthen the ties between the nations.

It is possible that the King is using the power of diplomacy to win back support which seemed to be slipping in the reparation debate.

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The UK government and the Palace has maintained that while the King will not make an apology, he will not forget the wounds of the past.