Dua Lipa makes eye watering £23.4million from business empire in just one year

Ms Lipa made £23.4million overall from the business last year, which encompasses profits made from her songs, royalties, touring and merchandise, DailyMail claim

Dua Lipa has reportedly been making a £64,000 a day through her media company, Radical22 Ltd, last year, according to The Daily Mail.

The Levitating singer, 31, is known for her lavish lifestyle, and the latest figures reveal how the pop sensation can afford luxuries.

According to The DailyMail, Ms Lipa made £23.4million overall from the business last year, which encompasses profits made from her songs, royalties, touring and merchandise.

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Radical22 Ltd, set up in 2014 by the singer and her father-cum-manager, Dukagin, 57, is worth £73million in total.

Elsewhere in her accounts, as shown on Companies House, Ms Lipa’s other business Radical22 Live, which oversees her touring finances, netted a profit of £6.2million.

Her worldwide 81-date Radical Optimism tour grossed a total of £162million last year alone.

These are just two of the seven companies the London-born singer is a director of.

Other companies include a lifestyle business, Service95 and a film production company.

Elsewhere, the One Kiss singer has a long list of lucrative multi-million-dollar brand deals with YSL Beauty, along with partnerships with Porsche, Versace, Chanel and Puma.

Her most recent coup was being named the global brand ambassador for Nespresso as the coffee company seeks to court Gen Z consumers.

Last year, the international pop sensation launched her own skincare brand, DUA, in partnership with the luxury skincare label Augustinus Bader.

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