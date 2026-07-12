Dua Lipa reveals unconventional process of making life decisions

Dua Lipa's surprising decision-making process leaves internet in shock

Dua Lipa is a successful pop star with a flourishing career and a personal life that she enjoys, but her biggest life decisions are not made in a usual manner.

The 30-year-old British musician revealed that she actually confides in a astrologer whom she holds dear, and she is the one who helps her make decisions through the calculations of astrology.

In an interview clip making rounds on social media, the Levitating hitmaker confessed that she is indeed into astrology.

When asked how much it "dictates" her life, Lipa said, "Let's put it this way. I don't have a therapist, but I have an astrologist."

The interviewer responded by telling the Grammy winner, "That's the correct pop star answer," to which she responded, "I speak to my girl Rosie, my astrologist, if I have a dilemma and I'm like, 'What's this month saying?' She's like, 'Girl, it's crazy right now.'"

The Don't Start Now songstress went on to explain, "I used to just do them on my birthday, get a rundown of the year. Now I go a little bit deeper."

Despite an unusual process of making decisions, Lipa seems to be doing well enough in all aspects of life.