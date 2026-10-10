Harry Styles shocks fans with candid video from solo outing

Harry Styles is living his life carefree regardless of being in front of, or behind the camera, and one such video of him enjoying a random day is now making rounds all over social media.

The 32-year-old musician was spotted dancing in the streets of New York City, presumably in the middle of a solo walk.

Videos of the One Direction alum vibing to music went viral on the internet, and fans were bewildered over what he was listening to, and whether or not he was dancing with other people, or enjoying his own company.

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Flocking to X, fans wrote, "you guys need to chill he is just a dancing queen," while another joked, "i thought it was ai."

A third chimed in, "shes soo crazyyy," and "he really looked at the whole group and decided himself was the problem."

One theorised, "What if he’s actually just filming scenes to play at the concert during songs like dance no more or something idfk," and "hes literally so me bro," joked someone.

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