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Olivia Rodrigo reaches historical numbers with 'you seem pretty sad' album

Olivia Rodrigo achieves major milestone ahead of Grammys

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Web Desk
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Published October 11, 2026

Olivia Rodrigo reaches historical numbers with you seem pretty sad album
Olivia Rodrigo reaches historical numbers with 'you seem pretty sad' album

Olivia Rodrigo has achieved several milestones with her latest album, you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love, and continues to set historical records.

The 23-year-old pop superstar earned 18,295,582 daily streams on October 7, a 1.59% increase that kept it at number one and marked one of her strongest streaming records

The drivers license hitmaker has now surpassed the 100 million streams mark with all 13 of her tracks, each. 

Tracking sites have also confirmed that this is the fastest a female artist has gained three billion streams.

READ MORE: Olivia Rodrigo raises the bar with new surprise rock performance

Fans flocked to social media to celebrate the record, writing, "Olivia stays winning, this album is so good," and "An insane f---in album!!"

A third chimed in, "14 weeks at #1 for Olivia Rodrigo’s album is incredible achievement," and "AOTY," declared another.

While more agreed, "AOTY INCOMING."

READ MORE: Olivia Rodrigo takes action after Daisy Chain Fields vendors backlash

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