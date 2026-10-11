Erie shooting: Nine dead, including two children, in Pennsylvania mass shooting

Nine people, including at least two children, are dead following the Erie shooting at a residence in Pennsylvania on Friday night, October 10, authorities confirmed Saturday, October 11.

Police responded within minutes after receiving a ShotSpotter alert near East 7th and Perry Streets. Two women were found dead outside the home at 722 Perry St., while addiction victims, including children, were discovered inside.

The suspected shooter was among those found dead in the Erie shooting.

The City of Erie said all nine deaths occurred before officers arrived. SWAT teams surrounded the residence as officers worked to determine whether the shooter remained inside. No additional gunshots were fired after police arrived. Sounds mistaken for gunfire were actually flash bangs used during the tactical response.

Erie Police Chief Rick Lorah described the scene as one of the most difficult his department ever encountered. He said: “The loss of life is devastating, and the circumstances we are working through are deeply disturbing.”

Mayor Daria Devlin called the Erie shooting a “terrible tragedy,” adding, “Our thoughts are with the victims, their loved ones, and everyone impacted.”