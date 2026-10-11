Kelly Clarkson recalls horrible shopping experience at NYC

Kelly Clarkson just had her own Pretty Woman moment, but this time, there was no glamorous shopping comeback — just a very unhappy customer and a store that may have lost a seriously big sale.

The Stronger (What Doesn’t Kill You) singer, 44, took to X on Saturday, October 10, to call out a New York City store after an employee allegedly made assumptions about what she could afford.

“Just drove all the way to Brooklyn to check out this store I thought looked really rad and had a few things in mind to buy and literally was looked at as if I couldn’t afford it and was told he could find something comparable for me,” Clarkson wrote.

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“Wow, dude. You’re an idiot and just lost a huge sale,” she continued, naming the store and encouraging followers to visit “if you enjoy being treated like Julia Roberts’ character in Pretty Woman, adding, “For sure, check it out.”

The reference was hard to miss. In the 1990 rom-com, Julia Roberts’ character, Vivian, is dismissed by a boutique saleswoman who refuses to show her expensive clothes.

Vivian later returns with shopping bags and delivers the now-iconic line: “Big mistake. Big. Huge.”

Clarkson’s version? No movie makeover required — just a public post that put the store in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons.

The singer, who moved to New York in 2023, generally keeps her personal life off social media.

Earlier this year, she also announced plans to step back from The Kelly Clarkson Show to prioritize her children, River Rose, 11, and Remington Alexander, 10, following the death of their father, Brandon Blackstock.

She continues to appear as a coach on The Voice’s 30th season, alongside Adam Levine, Queen Latifah and Riley Green.