Kelly Clarkson is coming back to ‘The Voice’

Kelly Clarkson is officially returning to her red swivel chair for Season 30 of The Voice, joining fellow coach Adam Levine on the judging panel this autumn.

NBC confirmed the news via social media, announcing that "Team Kelly has RE-entered the chat" alongside a video montage celebrating the singer's most memorable moments on the hit competition series.

While Levine’s place is secured after serving with Clarkson in Season 29, it remains a mystery whether John Legend will be back to complete the line-up when the show returns to NBC.

This upcoming stint marks Clarkson’s 11th season as a judge, continuing a long-running relationship with the show that began back in Season 2 when she appeared as an adviser.

Since formally joining the ranks in 2018 for Season 14, the Stronger hitmaker and original American Idol winner has been a mainstay of the franchise, though her appearances have been on and off over the last few years.

Her return last year alongside Levine and Legend proved a hit with fans, and her presence this autumn is expected to bring that same competitive energy back to the blind auditions.

Statistically, Clarkson is one of the most formidable mentors in the show's history.

She currently holds the record for the female coach with the most wins, having successfully guided four contestants to victory: Brynn Cartelli, Chevel Shepherd, Jake Hoot, and the group Girl Named Tom.

Over the years, she has shared the panel with a revolving door of A-list talent including Miley Cyrus, Ariana Grande, and even fellow Idol alum Jennifer Hudson, helping the show maintain its status as a television powerhouse since its 2011 launch.

The timing of her return is particularly interesting for fans of her daytime work.

While she has been busy fronting The Kelly Clarkson Show, the popular talk program is currently set to wrap up for good after its seventh season concludes later this year.

By stepping back into her coaching role on The Voice, Clarkson is ensuring she stays firmly on our screens throughout the autumn schedule, even as she prepares to say goodbye to her daily talk show duties.