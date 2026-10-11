Meghan Markle set to make debut at British TV after Netflix deal fallout

Meghan Markle was first rumoured to be making a big comeback to acting with a hit series, which was also popularly believed to be the reason the Sussexes were making a return.

The speculation surrounding The Gentlemen casting died down as quickly as it had emerged.

However, following her appearance on Australian television, Meghan would finally have her moment on British TV but not quite like what she had in mind.

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Next week, Meghan would be seen on U&W channel, but it is not a glamourous broadcast to be a part of, according to a television insider cited by Daily Mail.

“Meghan will be able to watch herself on the telly after all, but it's not like it's on a streaming giant, the BBC or even ITV,” they said.

“It’s on Freeview, right back on channel 25,” they continued.

“But it will be the first time she has been on our screens for a long while and UKTV bosses are hoping it will bring a boost in ratings.”

It will be re-run of the MasterChef Australia season where Meghan was invited for one special episode as a guest judge. The contestants were asked to make a dish “fit for a duchess” for the challenge.

“She will surely be really happy to be on the telly, but it's not quite the big return that was talked about,” the insider opined.

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“She has divided the nation so it's going to be interesting to see what the reaction is like from British viewers.”