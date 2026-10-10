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Meghan receives glowing praise from notable figures after London reunion

Meghan’s London appearance raises fresh questions over Harry and Meghan’s security

By
Web Desk
|

Published October 10, 2026

Meghan receives glowing praise from notable figures after London reunion

Meghan Markle has received a fresh wave of warm words following her recent London appearance.

Art historian Lauren Rotenberg and Bedour Ali shared images of their encounters with the Duchess of Sussex.

The Duchess made headlines after returning to the UK for her first public appearance in London since her previous visit, meeting Nobel Peace Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai at Claridge’s hotel on 7 June.

Read More: Meghan Markle's £28,000 Mayfair outfit steals attention

Meghan appeared to make time for another meeting that day, reuniting with art historian and adviser Lauren Rotenberg. 

The pair were pictured together in a photograph later shared by Lauren on Instagram, where she summed up their meeting with a simple message: “An absolute pleasure.”

Lauren was not the only person to share kind words about the Duchess. 

Bedour Ali also took to Instagram to express her appreciation for her, posting a heartfelt tribute that read: “The warmest welcome ???? Such a sweet and lovely soul. @meghan”

On HELLO!’s A Right Royal podcast, royal editor Emily Nash reflected on Meghan’s high-profile outing with Malala and the photographs that followed.

Read More: Meghan Markle hit with disappointing update from high-profile friend

Nash questioned whether the circumstances might indicate a change in the couple’s confidence around security arrangements and that the public nature of the appearance appeared to differ from what had been discussed in previous months.

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