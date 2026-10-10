Meghan receives glowing praise from notable figures after London reunion

Meghan Markle has received a fresh wave of warm words following her recent London appearance.

Art historian Lauren Rotenberg and Bedour Ali shared images of their encounters with the Duchess of Sussex.

The Duchess made headlines after returning to the UK for her first public appearance in London since her previous visit, meeting Nobel Peace Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai at Claridge’s hotel on 7 June.

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Meghan appeared to make time for another meeting that day, reuniting with art historian and adviser Lauren Rotenberg.

The pair were pictured together in a photograph later shared by Lauren on Instagram, where she summed up their meeting with a simple message: “An absolute pleasure.”

Lauren was not the only person to share kind words about the Duchess.

Bedour Ali also took to Instagram to express her appreciation for her, posting a heartfelt tribute that read: “The warmest welcome ???? Such a sweet and lovely soul. @meghan”

On HELLO!’s A Right Royal podcast, royal editor Emily Nash reflected on Meghan’s high-profile outing with Malala and the photographs that followed.

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Nash questioned whether the circumstances might indicate a change in the couple’s confidence around security arrangements and that the public nature of the appearance appeared to differ from what had been discussed in previous months.