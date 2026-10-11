Princes Harry, William brought together by Andrew in comical circumstance

Prince William and Prince Harry appear unlikely to be in the same room any time soon, but the estranged brothers landed in an awkward, and rather hilarious reaction.

Amid talks about a possibility of Harry and Meghan attending the annual Sandringham gathering for Christmas, SNL UK Cold Open reimagined the scene of how things would go down if it actually happened.

In a sketch, Prince William (Freddie Meredith) and Princes Kate (Annabel Marlow) have an unexpected reunion with Prince Harry (Jack Shep) and Meghan Markle (Ayoade Bamgboye) at Sandringham.

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In a hilarious turn of events, they had been brought together by the disgraced ex-prince, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor (George Fouracres).

“Look, this is where your grandpa asked if I was related to Beyoncé,” Meghan tells Harry, and he replied: “Classic. And over here, this is where he asked if I was related to him.”

Then enter William and Kate noticing the Sussexes.

“If it isn’t Prince Ginger Pubes,” William said. “I told you not to call me that because you know I don’t have a comeback,” responded Harry.

“Oh look, William, it’s the woman from Suits,” Kate chimed in. Harry quipped, “She’s not on Suits anymore. She doesn’t do anything anymore.”

King Charles and Camilla interrupt the reunion, and are followed by Andrew, who declared, “Did somebody say Pizza Express Woking?!”

“That’s Prince Andrew to you,” George’s Andrew said.

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Larry’s King Charles clapped back, “Andrew, enough is enough. You’re arrogant. You’re entitled. You represent an outdated institution that has had centuries of war, tax evasion, and slavery, and that’s all great, but you have also been accused of terrible things, and that’s where I draw the line.”

Then, Andrew replied to his brother, “I swear, I never believed for one moment that my actions would have consequences.”