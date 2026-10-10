Andrew's court shock: Potential testimony dates released

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has faced court appearance to give evidnece in fraud trial as potential dates for his testimony leaked.

A preliminary timetable for the upcoming trial has reportedly pencilled in four potential dates for the British monarch's younger brother.

December 10 and December 14, 2026, have been listed as the primary dates for his testimony, while the court has also designated December 17 and December 21, 2026, as alternative options should the trial schedule face any delays.

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Former Goldman Sachs banker Selman Turk's legal team has reportedly filed a witness summons seeking to force the former prince Andrew to testify in a civil fraud trial at the High Court.

As reported by GB News, Janes Solicitors, acting for Turk, confirmed that it had submitted the application "to compel Mountbatten-Windsor to give evidence at the forthcoming trial."

Justice Adam Johnson is likely to deliver his ruling on the matter shortly.

Turk's lawyers believe the former Duke of York "will be able to provide important evidence" that supports their client's case.

The fraud claim was brought by Turkish millionaire Nebahat Evyap Isbilen, who accuses Turk of misappropriating roughly £40 million of her wealth — an allegation the former banker denies.

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