Ben Affleck makes heartfelt public confession for Jennifer Garner

Ben Affleck has a parenting score in mind — but his kids apparently think he’s being a little too generous with himself.

The Animals star, 54, is giving ex-wife Jennifer Garner plenty of credit for raising their three children, Violet, 20, Seraphina, 17, and Samuel, 14.

And according to Affleck, his own parenting report card doesn’t quite measure up.

In a preview of his upcoming Sunday TODAY with Willie Geist interview, airing October 11 on NBC, Affleck joked about how he compares himself to Garner.

“Their mom is spectacular, and always makes me feel like I’m coming up a little short,” Affleck said.

He even revealed the questionable grading system he uses with his children.

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“I think I’m doing about 75% as good as your mom. And they’re like, ‘Maybe 40%’ “

“I’m maxing out. B+,” Affleck added.

Apparently, the kids aren’t handing out A’s just yet!

But behind the jokes, the Oscar winner made it clear that he deeply appreciates his former wife and their co-parenting relationship.

“I respect her. I’m grateful for her,” Affleck said of Garner, who is dating tech CEO John Miller. “I think the most important thing is, you know, having that mutual respect — being able to get along with that person.”

The former couple married in June 2005 and separated a decade later, welcoming their three children during their relationship.

Affleck recently told Variety that he structures his career around spending time with them, sharing custody with Garner on a week-on, week-off basis.

“I’m divorced, I have shared custody, and I don’t want to miss these years. My kids are here, and their life is flying by,” he said.

For Affleck, staying close to home is worth more than chasing every Hollywood opportunity. And while Garner may be winning the parenting competition, at least he’s honest about the scoreboard.