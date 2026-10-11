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Princess Kate shares key message for parents amid Archie, Lilibet concerns

Kate Middleton's team releases heartfelt video with piognant message

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Published October 11, 2026

Princess Kate shares key message for parents amid Archie, Lilibet concerns
Princess Kate shares key message for parents amid Archie, Lilibet concerns

Princess Kate delivered an important message to parents of young children amid security concerns for Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Catherine's passion project, The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood, marked World Mental Health Day by reminding everyone to let kids explore in nature for a joyful tomorrow.

The statement reads, "The foundations of lifelong mental health are built in the earliest years.

READ MORE: Princess Kate gets carried away with royal fan in Belfast

"For babies and young children, time in nature offers something increasingly precious: space to move freely, explore without pressure and simply be.

"In a world that often feels fast-paced, nature can provide moments of calm and stillness, as well as fun and adventure that support children’s wellbeing from the very start.

"For #WorldMentalHealthDay, we’re recognising the important role that nature can play in helping babies and young children thrive."

READ MORE: Kensington Palace drops William, Kate emotional video after Harry's reveal

It is pertinent to mention that Archie and Lilibet faced a security threat following a paparazzi incident near their school. 

Harry and Meghan hit back furiously over their kids' invasion of privacy.

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